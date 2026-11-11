Costa del Sol crime: man wanted for stabbing another man in the neck during fight in Fuengirola

The police have launched an investigation to locate and arrest a man suspected of seriously stabbing another man during a fight in the town of ... Fuengirola.

The incident took place in Plaza de San Juan, where a brawl reportedly broke out between two men. The reasons for the altercation are still under investigation.

According to initial investigations, during the altercation one of the men allegedly pulled out a knife and repeatedly attacked the other man. The victim sustained several stab wounds to his torso and neck.

Following the attack, the alleged perpetrator fled on foot and left the area before the first police patrols arrived at the scene. His whereabouts remain unknown.

Emergency medical staff also attended the scene, where they treated the 37-year-old injured man. Given the severity of his injuries, the medical team proceeded to transfer him to hospital.

Investigators are now working to gather witness statements and analyse the circumstances surrounding the incident in order to establish what happened and locate the alleged assailant.

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