Take That announce 2027 Marenostrum Fuengirola concert

Marenostrum Fuengirola has announced that Take That will perform at the Costa del Sol venue on 11 July 2027 in what will be the British ... band's only confirmed concert in Andalucía.

The group, which has sold more than 45 million records worldwide, will appear as part of the 12th edition of the Fuengirola concert series.

The show will mark a return to the Andalusian audience for Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen, who have continued Take That's legacy since the band was formed as a five-piece in 1989.

Tickets on sale this Friday

Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10am on Friday 4 September, the same day the band is due to release its new single, Feel My Love.

The track features Irish-American singer-songwriter Michael Patrick Kelly, who has topped the music charts in several countries.

Take That have also announced their tenth studio album, Dreamers, which is scheduled for release at the end of 2026. The Fuengirola date will give Andalusian fans their first chance to hear the new record performed live.

The band has enjoyed a significant year in 2026. Its Netflix documentary, Take That, was released in February and immediately reached the top of the streaming rankings. The group also brought its previous tour to a high-profile conclusion, while the live broadcast of one of their concerts became the most-watched live broadcast ever by a British artist.

The Fuengirola show is expected to be a highlight of next year's Marenostrum programme. It will be Take That's only confirmed appearance anywhere in Andalucía, giving fans across the region a single opportunity to see the veteran British group perform live.