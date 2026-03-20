Fuengirola police foil settling of scores and arrest three young men

Irene Quirante Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:56 Share

The National Police have arrested three men between the ages of 27 and 32 in the area of Fuengirola's promenade on suspicion that they were organising a settling of scores.

The intervention happened in the early hours of the morning a few days ago, when the police were patrolling the area. They saw a group of young men that raised suspicions.

Upon identifying them, the police searched one of their cars and found weapons and other tools: a pistol and a shotgun, a bulletproof vest, balaclava and gloves. They also discovered a third firearm, which the suspects had allegedly tried to hide next to a planter when they noticed the police.

The three suspects have a criminal record linked to drug-trafficking. They had allegedly come to Malaga province from Granada to meet with another man and "ask him for an explanation" regarding a previous conflict or debts.

The police arrested the three men and seized the firearms. The actions of the security forces potentially foiled a settling of scores that could have ended with serious injuries.

The investigation remains open with the aim of identifying the target individual.