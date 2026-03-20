Fuengirola police foil settling of scores and arrest three young men
The detainees had allegedly travelled from Granada to the Costa del Sol to meet with their target
Friday, 20 March 2026, 10:56
The National Police have arrested three men between the ages of 27 and 32 in the area of Fuengirola's promenade on suspicion that they were organising a settling of scores.
The intervention happened in the early hours of the morning a few days ago, when the police were patrolling the area. They saw a group of young men that raised suspicions.
Upon identifying them, the police searched one of their cars and found weapons and other tools: a pistol and a shotgun, a bulletproof vest, balaclava and gloves. They also discovered a third firearm, which the suspects had allegedly tried to hide next to a planter when they noticed the police.
The three suspects have a criminal record linked to drug-trafficking. They had allegedly come to Malaga province from Granada to meet with another man and "ask him for an explanation" regarding a previous conflict or debts.
The police arrested the three men and seized the firearms. The actions of the security forces potentially foiled a settling of scores that could have ended with serious injuries.
The investigation remains open with the aim of identifying the target individual.