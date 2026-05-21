Series of commemorative events announced for Fuengirola’s 185th anniversary

Tony Bryant 21/05/2026 a las 11:17h.

Fuengirola has scheduled various cultural and outreach events on the origins of the town to mark its 185th anniversary. The programme of events marks the liberation of what is now Fuengirola from the neighbouring municipality of Mijas, which took place on 30 May 1841.

The main commemorative event of its foundation as a municipality will take place in Plaza de España at 8.30pm on Friday 29 May, where a video will be shown about this historical event and the town’s development since then. This will be followed by a speech by the town’s mayor, Ana Mula, and a concert by the municipal band.

There will also be several activities in the days leading up to and after this event. From Monday 25 May, guided school visits will take place in the mornings to the murals that form part of the ‘Somos España’ artistic project, inaugurated last year. The artists Paco Pérez and Charo García will be responsible for explaining the intricacies of these works to pupils from primary and secondary schools.

The culture department of the town hall has produced a series of booklets designed so that people can explore these artistic pieces in greater depth, as well as learn more about the history of Spain and Fuengirola. These have also been published in English in order to make them accessible to visitors. The English versions will be distributed at tourist information points.

Finally, the programme of events includes a lecture on the historical origins of Fuengirola’s earliest settlements and civilisations, delivered by Verónica Navarrete, archaeological director of the Roman City of Suel. This will take place Tuesday 2 June (7.30pm) at the town hall.

“We are an international, cosmopolitan town that has always been in contact with, and sought after by, numerous civilisations,” Mula said.

For more news on Fuengirola & Mijas click here