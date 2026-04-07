Registration opens for John Virgo memorial golf day in Mijas Held at the Miraflores Golf Club on 12 July, the fundraising event will honour the snooker legend who died on the Costa del Sol earlier this year

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 11:56 Share

The Miraflores Golf Club (Mijas) is hosting the John Virgo Memorial golf day on 12 July, a fundraising event in honour of the snooker legend who died on the Costa del Sol earlier this year.

Organised in conjunction with the Lions International, and sponsored by Christy’s Irish Gastropub in Fuengirola, the Stableford system competition offers prizes for the top three in both the individual and team categories. It will also present nearest the pin and longest drive competitions, along with a raffle and charity auction.

John Virgo’s wife and family will present the trophies to the winners during the awards ceremony. The day will end with an event with food and entertainment in the clubhouse.

Registration, which costs 95 euros, is now open and can be made on info@therightgolftours.com

Virgo, an avid golfer, had lived on the Costa del Sol with his third wife since 2020. The 79-year-old snooker icon died suddenly from a ruptured aorta just two weeks after making his final appearance on the BBC.