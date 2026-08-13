Man robs burger restaurant in Fuengirola after convincing staff he had a firearm

A man sparked panic at a Burger King in Fuengirola after entering the restaurant with his hand concealed beneath a T-shirt, making staff believe ... he was carrying a firearm.

The robber, who was in fact carrying a large concealed knife, fled after stealing some of the money from the till and threatened a delivery driver with the knife as he left the premises. A man has already been arrested by National Police officers, who were on his trail due to his alleged involvement in several hotel robberies in the town, one of which took place the same night, as confirmed by SUR.

The incident took place at the Miramar retail centre on 3 August. According to the investigation, everything suggests that the thief slipped into the premises while the staff were opening the back door to take out the rubbish. Before anyone could react, the man burst into the kitchen, from where he headed straight for the counter in search of the cash registers.

According to the sources consulted, the suspect had one hand covered by his T-shirt, which alarmed both staff and several customers, who thought he was carrying a firearm. In fact, the initial emergency calls to the police suggested that an armed robbery was taking place.

According to police sources, on leaving the premises, the alleged perpetrator threatened a delivery driver from the same burger restaurant. A few hours later, he also raided a hotel, using the same weapon to threaten the staff.

The incident led to the National Police launching an investigation to identify the perpetrator. In addition to the robbery at Burger King, he is believed to be responsible for four other robberies at hotels in the municipality, all of which were carried out using a large knife.

The suspect, who had caused quite a stir in the area, was eventually tracked down and arrested following a thorough investigation by officers from the Fuengirola police station. After being brought before a court, the accused was remanded in custody.

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