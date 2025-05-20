Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 13:41 Compartir

Following the success of its Spanish for Foreigners A1 course introduced last year, the official school of languages (EOI) in Fuengirola has announced the addition of a new level: Spanish for Foreigners – A2 Level, which will be offered alongside the existing language programmes.

The curricular designs are adapted to the indications described by the Council of Europe in the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages and the certifications and qualifications are issued in accordance with the levels established by it.

In addition, the school is launching a brand-new course designed to support professionals working in customer-service roles: English for Customer Service (B1 level). This course is tailored for hospitality, retail, and service industry professionals. It is a semester-long course, without final exams and with a certificate of completion awarded at the end of the course. This practical course is aimed at waiters/waitresses, receptionists, shop assistants, and anyone in the public service sector looking to improve their English communication skills in professional settings.

The public language school, which is dependent on the regional government, specialises in foreign language education and certification, with the aim of providing high-quality language courses tailored to different proficiency levels, from beginners to advanced learners.

The school has around 800 students of several nationalities from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds that range from 16 to 70 years of age.

The EOI schools in Andalucía constitute a network of public centres that represent the only official means of accrediting the different levels of proficiency in a foreign language within the Spanish State outside of compulsory education and other private institutions.

https://eoidiomas.es/eoi/malaga/eoi-fuengirola/