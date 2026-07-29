Crime
Motorcyclist runs down police officer in Mijas to evade traffic fine
Yamaha rider flees officers following illegal overtake on A-7053, crashes at roundabout, and strikes Guardia Civil officer during second escape
A Guardia Civil traffic officer has been injured after being run down by a motorcyclist attempting to evade a fine in Mijas.
The incident occurred ... at 9.15am today (Wednesday) after a patrol spotted the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle executing an illegal overtake across a solid white line on the A-7053.
When officers ordered the rider to pull over, he ignored instructions and sped off, triggering a high-speed police pursuit through the municipality.
The chase ended on Río Guadalevín Street at the entrance to Mijas, where the motorcyclist lost control and crashed at a roundabout.
Officers approached the suspect - who was identified as the registered owner of the vehicle - to execute an arrest. However, the rider abruptly lifted the motorcycle, restarted the engine, and accelerated directly into one of the officers before escaping.
The officer sustained minor hand and shoulder injuries and received treatment at a local medical facility.
The Guardia Civil has launched a manhunt to locate the fugitive, who faces charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, and fleeing the scene of an accident.