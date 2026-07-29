Motorcyclist runs down police officer in Mijas to evade traffic fine

María José Díaz Alcalá 29/07/2026 a las 15:16h.

A Guardia Civil traffic officer has been injured after being run down by a motorcyclist attempting to evade a fine in Mijas.

The incident occurred ... at 9.15am today (Wednesday) after a patrol spotted the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle executing an illegal overtake across a solid white line on the A-7053.