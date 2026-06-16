Model-making enthusiasts head to Fuengirola for 32nd trade fair

Tony Bryant 16/06/2026 a las 08:17h.

Fuengirola will once again become a national hub for model-making enthusiasts when the 32nd Concurso de Modelismo takes place on 20 and 21 June, an event that this year will feature a special cinema theme.

Held at the Palacio de la Paz municipal auditorium, this popular gathering includes a trade fair, exhibitions by internationally renowned modellers, lectures, workshops, children’s activities and live demonstrations.

The initiative was announced by culture councillor Rodrigo Romero, who described model-making as a “rewarding hobby that encourages patience, creativity and attention to detail”.

“This weekend sees one of the longest-running events in our town. It is an event that continues to grow year after year and attracts model-making enthusiasts from across Spain. The activities will feature some of the finest model makers on the national scene, as well as internationally renowned experts,” he said.

Admission is free. Visiting hours are from 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm on Saturday, and from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, when the prize-giving ceremony will take place.

Further information and workshop registration are available at www.afminiaturas.es