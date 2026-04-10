Crime
Mocked robber arrested and linked to hotel raid
National Police have arrested a 38-year-old man linked to four robberies in Mijas and Fuengirola
A. Trujillo
Friday, 10 April 2026, 11:49
National Police have arrested a 38-year-old man linked to four robberies in Mijas and Fuengirola.
The suspect, who wore a motorbike helmet and carried a machete and pistol, was previously mocked by staff and customers during a failed raid on La Barraca de la Abuela bar in Mijas, an incident widely shared on social media.
He is also accused of robbing two hotels and a fast-food restaurant.