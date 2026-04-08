Mijas raid on municipal offices: three thieves steal equipment and documents

Irene Quirante Wednesday, 8 April 2026, 13:48 Share

Three individuals broke into Mijas town hall's sports department offices on Tuesday night, leaving with computer equipment and technical documentation.

Although the police only arrived in the early morning, the security cameras captured the break-in at the Las Lagunas sports centre.

According to the town hall, the three suspects initially entered through the pool and, using the ventilation shafts, managed to reach the office area. Once there, they smashed the office windows to carry out the robbery.

During the assault, one of the individuals apparently suffered a deep cut, presumably while breaking the glass, which left a trail of blood throughout the building. According to sources, the police also found a large number of fingerprints on the furniture.

The town hall alerted the Guardia Civil. The judicial police have already conducted an on-site inspection to try to identify the perpetrators using biological evidence and security camera footage.

In parallel with the police investigation, Mijas town hall has activated the cybersecurity protocol to protect the data stored on the stolen equipment and guarantee the privacy of municipal information. Furthermore, procedures have already begun with the comprehensive property insurance policy for the replacement of the damaged and stolen equipment.