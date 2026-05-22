Mijas to promote women’s sport while supporting the social action programmes of the Red Cross

Tony Bryant 22/05/2026 a las 12:55h.

The Las Lagunas sports centre (Mijas) will host a women’s charity football tournament on Saturday 6 June, an initiative organised by Club Deportivo Las Lagunas and the town hall in support of the Mijas branch of the Red Cross. The competition will take place from 10am to 8pm and will feature women’s teams from the under-13, under-15 and youth/senior categories.

The main aim of the tournament is to promote women’s sport and support the social work carried out by the Red Cross aimed at individuals and families in vulnerable situations. Participating teams will donate essential food items, while members of the public will gain entry through a three-euro contribution, with all proceeds going directly towards supporting the social action programmes of the association.

The organisers have highlighted the importance of creating spaces where women’s sport can gain greater visibility and recognition, while also generating opportunities for public involvement in social causes.

Club Deportivo Las Lagunas and the Red Cross are calling on the local community to take part in this charitable event to help raise awareness of an initiative that seeks to make a positive impact on the municipality through sport and solidarity.

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