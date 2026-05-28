Mijas organises two awareness walks to coincide with World No Tobacco Day

Tony Bryant 28/05/2026 a las 12:12h.

To coincide with World No Tobacco Day (31 May), Mijas town hall has organised two awareness walks involving pupils from local schools. The first takes place on 28 May in La Cala, starting from the Senda Litoral coastal path and finishing at the La Cala sports centre, where participants will take part in sporting activities. The route expected to last around two hours and 15 minutes.

The second event is taking place on 29 May in Las Lagunas, beginning in Plaza San Valentín and ending at Cortijo Don Elías. The schoolchildren will take part in activities and games, with the day concluding with a Zumba session.

The initiative is supported by local health centres, smoking cessation units, the Spanish association against cancer (AECC), Red Cross Mijas, youth and community groups and various municipal departments.

World No Tobacco Day is marked globally on 31 May each year to raise awareness of the dangers of tobacco use, the practices of tobacco companies and the World Health Organization’s efforts to tackle smoking-related illness, as well as to promote healthier lifestyles and protect future generations.