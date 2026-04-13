Mijas knife fight ends with victim in serious condition and one suspect arrested

Juan Cano Malaga Monday, 13 April 2026, 10:29 | Updated 11:10h. Share

The Guardia Civil are investigating a knife attack that occurred in Mijas on Sunday, 12 April. A 35-year-old man remains in serious condition at the Regional hospital in Malaga city after another man allegedly stabbed him in the chest, puncturing his lung.

The events took place late in the morning in a workshop located near the Coín road, although the police investigation started after the victim went to the Las Lagunas health centre with a cut on his neck and at least one more stab wound to his torso.

The doctors provided initial treatment to stabilise him, but immediately transferred him to Hospital Clínico. The doctors ultimately decided that he needed a transfer to Hospital Regional, where he underwent surgery.

While the victim was at the hospital in Malaga, another man of Moroccan origin went to the Las Lagunas health centre with knife wounds. The police quickly linked him to the assault.

Sources have indicated that the incident originated in the workshop located near the Coín road, where several people live and work. There, under circumstances that are still under investigation, a fight broke out.

The second man has reportedly admitted his involvement in the fight. The Guardia Civil initially arrested him for suspected homicide attempt.