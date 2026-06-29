Mijas to improve mobility and parking with new shuttle bus service

Tony Bryant 29/06/2026 a las 13:54h.

Mijas is set to improve and facilitate mobility and parking across the municipality through a new shuttle bus contract. The service will provide collective passenger transport that will operate between the designated parking areas established by the town hall and the centres of Mijas Pueblo, La Cala and Las Lagunas.

The initiative will provide a practical solution for transporting people from designated parking areas - which are generally located away from event venues. The aim is to ease traffic congestion, reduce journey times and improve mobility.

The contract has been awarded to the joint venture UTE Mijas Lanzadera 2026, comprising the companies Paco Pepe, Sierra de las Nieves, San Sebastián and Daga Portillo Hermanos. It will run until December 2027 and has a value of 497,174 euros. In addition, there is an option to extend the contract by a further two years, until the end of 2029, which would bring its total value to almost one million euros if exercised in full.

According to urban mobility councillor Marco Cortés, shuttle services will be contracted for a minimum duration of four hours and will operate on a continuous frequency adapted to demand. As a general rule, the shuttle service will operate using vehicles with a capacity of up to 55 passengers. However, the contract also allows for the use of larger or smaller vehicles whenever required, depending on the nature of the event and the expected number of passengers.