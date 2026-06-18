Mijas to host New Orleans jazz night

Tony Bryant 18/06/2026 a las 13:04h.

Mijas will host the popular Noche de Jazz on Saturday, 20 June, a well-established fixture in the municipality’s cultural calendar that also supports a charitable cause. Held at the Miguel González Berral municipal auditorium in Mijas Pueblo, jazz night will feature two established groups from the Andalusian jazz scene: the Dixie Kings, a quartet formed in Granada in 2011; and O Sister, a band from Seville with more than fifteen years of experience and six albums to their name.

The Dixie Kings specialise in recreating traditional early 20th century New Orleans jazz. The band is inspired by figures such as Louis Armstrong and King Oliver, and their performances combine music and a carefully crafted educational approach that introduces audiences to the history and roots of this musical genre.

O Sister have established themselves as one of Spain’s leading swing and American roots jazz acts. Their style blends the musical traditions of New Orleans with contemporary influences, taking them to venues across Spain, Europe, the United States and Asia.

The auditorium will open its doors at 9.pm, with the concert beginning at 10pm. Admission will be by donation of non-perishable food items, which will be given to the municipal food bank.

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