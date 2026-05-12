Mijas to host national convention of the federation of Lions Clubs of Spain

Tony Bryant 12/05/2026 Actualizado a las 13:06h.

The federation of Lions Clubs of Spain will hold its 59th national convention at the Ilunion Hotel in Mijas from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 May. This convention, one of the most important for the Lions in Spain, takes place once a year and brings together a large number of Lions clubs from across the country.

The initiative will be officially opened with a major ceremony on Saturday at 10am, although a series of working meetings will take place on Thursday and Friday.

The proceedings include a parade of flags and banners, as well as the presentation of the members and authorities present, followed by a tribute to the Flag, an In Memoriam ceremony.

“For months now, a large team of fellow Lions and collaborators have been working to organise a programme prepared with great care,” the association said.