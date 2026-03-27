Mijas formalises 1.3-million-euro contract for the maintenance of its new leisure park The town hall said progress has been made in providing the essential technical resources for the proper operation and maintenance of the Gran Parque de Mijas, one of the largest urban parks in Andalucía

Tony Bryant Friday, 27 March 2026, 13:05 Share

Mijas town hall has now formalised the contract for the maintenance of the facilities at the Gran Parque de Mijas, which opened last December.

The 1.3-million-euro contract will remain in force until 2028, although the document provides for the possibility of extending it up to two times, until 2030. With this award, progress is being made in providing the essential technical resources for the proper operation and maintenance of one of the largest urban parks in Andalucía, with a surface area of 270,000 square metres.

The project includes the cleaning of fountains and lakes and the splash park, and the maintenance of the water supply, sewage, electricity, telecommunications and lighting networks.

The successful bidder (CLECE) included three improvements in its tender proposal, one of which is specialised machinery for cleaning the bottom of the lake. Secondly, the installation and commissioning of a public address system, intended to increase safety and improve the ability to provide information and communication to users of the park. Thirdly, the installation of prefabricated storage units for tools and machinery.

In addition, the contract states that the successful company is required to submit a waste management plan outlining the expected destination of the waste generated by the various works carried out under the contract.