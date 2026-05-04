Mijas enjoys ‘large turnout’ during its annual skewered sardine festival

More than 600 kilos of sardines were cooked on the beach.

Tony Bryant 04/05/2026 a las 12:17h.

Hundreds of people took advantage of the nice weather in La Cala de Mijas on Friday 1 May, a day that was once again the setting for the traditional skewered sardine festival, which distributed more than 600 kilos among attendees.

Organised by the town hall to mark International Workers’ Day, the main event was held Plaza del Torreón, which included a variety of live music and entertainment.

As usual, municipal ‘espeteros’ grilled this local delicacy on La Cala’s Torreón beach, where a large marquee was set up, managed by the Puerto de los Gatos neighbourhood association.

Along with a steady flow of visitors and locals, several coaches arrived from other locations along the coast.

A statement from the council said that this event once again highlighted the “participatory nature” of this tradition: “The traditional sardine festival attracted a large turnout today, helped by the good weather. This event brings thousands of people to the beach every year. The day was marked by a festive atmosphere and strong participation from both locals and visitors.”