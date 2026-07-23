Mijas awards design contracts for two new car park projects

Tony Bryant 23/07/2026 a las 12:08h.

Mijas town hall has taken another step forward with its parking strategy by awarding the design contracts for two new multi-storey car parks next to the CEIP Indira Gandhi school in Las Lagunas and in Barrio Santana in Mijas Pueblo. The two developments are expected to provide more than 650 parking spaces between them - around 250 at Indira Gandhi and 424 at Barrio Santana.

The Indira Gandhi project has been awarded to Ingeniería Atecsur S L, with the technical design due within 60 days, allowing the construction contract to be put out to tender shortly afterwards. The Barrio Santana scheme has been awarded to a joint venture between Ingeniería Atecsur S L and Roma Ingenieros, with a design period of 120 days.

The council is also progressing four further parking projects at Las Cañadas, Don Elías, La Vega and La Cala Boulevard, which together are expected to add almost 1,800 spaces.

Meanwhile, the construction contract for the new Mijas Pueblo car park, which will add more than 600 spaces, is expected to go out to tender before the end of the year.

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