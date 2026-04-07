Mijas assault: hooded young man points gun at police during identity check-up

Irene Quirante Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 14:20 Share

The police in Mijas arrested a 22-year-old man on 1 April, after he had allegedly pointed a loaded gun at an officer.

The incident in the Las Cañadas area took place in the early hours of the morning. According to sources, the police were conducting preventive surveillance when they spotted a vehicle speeding at around 4am.

The car allegedly stopped abruptly just metres from the police, at which point the passenger got out and into another car parked nearby.

The young man's behaviour, in addition to the fact that he was hooded and wearing gloves, raised the police's suspicion.

When one of the officers approached the vehicle to identify him, the suspect reacted violently. Upon noticing the police, he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it directly at the officer. That's when the officer drew his service weapon.

Faced with the police's reaction, the suspect decided to throw his gun on the ground and flee on foot. The chase ended in a nearby open field, where the young man tried to hide in some bushes.

Upon locating him, the police noticed the suspect was trying to destroy a mobile phone, presumably to eliminate evidence. Far from surrendering, the young man strongly resisted, leading to a struggle in which he allegedly assaulted the police before they managed to restrain him.

The Guardia Civil took charge of the investigation. The detainee, who has a record for drug-trafficking offences, is now charged with assaulting a police officer and illegal possession of a firearm.