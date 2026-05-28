Mijas announces new appointment system to facilitate administrative procedures

The new service will be available in the Pueblo, La Cala de Mijas and Las lagunas.

Tony Bryant 28/05/2026 Actualizado a las 11:39h.

Mijas council is introducing a new appointment system for its citizen services department from Monday 1 June. This service is provided at the town hall in the Pueblo and at the municipal offices in Las Lagunas and La Cala de Mijas. The aim of this measure is to improve the public service offered to Mijas residents who need to complete administrative procedures.

Specifically, the citizen services department handles procedures required for obtaining census registration certificates and residency confirmation documents, validating digital certificates, changing address details and renewing entries on the municipal register.

To book an appointment, interested residents must access the electronic office section on the municipal website – www.mijas.es