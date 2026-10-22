Mijas gas leak following pipe burst forces evacuation of 32 homes

22/10/2026 Actualizado a las 15:17h.

The Mijas fire service had to evacuate 32 homes as a precautionary measure following a gas leak an accidental pipe burst caused on Wednesday, 21 ... October. Residents have gradually been able to return to their homes.

The incident took place near the racecourse at around 11.40am.

The fire brigade, the Local Police, the utility company and the Guardia Civil immediately travelled to the scene. There was no need for medical assistance.

According to the town hall, the pipe burst accidentally during construction works in the area.

With the leak under control, firefighters carried out a precautionary evacuation of the 32 homes while the utility company inspected the installation and secured the area.

The town hall thanked the residents "for their cooperation and the emergency services for their rapid response".

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