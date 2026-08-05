112
Two injured after runaway horse-drawn carriage crashes into lorry and motorbike in Fuengirola
Driver in serious condition in hospital following town centre collision that left horse unharmed
Two women have been injured after a horse-drawn carriage bolted in Fuengirola town centre, crashing into a stationary lorry and motorbike.
The incident occurred ... at around 3.30pm on Tuesday in Plaza de la Constitución, triggering multiple emergency calls reporting a multi-vehicle collision. Medical services and local police were immediately dispatched to the scene.
According to municipal sources, the carriage was travelling along Camino de Coín when the horse began to gallop on the bend leading towards the square. The panicked animal bolted, hitting the central reservation before crashing head-on into a lorry and a motorbike stopped at traffic lights in the opposite lane.
The carriage driver managed to get out unaided despite suffering head and ankle injuries. She was taken to Costa del Sol Hospital, where her condition remains serious.
The motorcyclist sustained minor ankle injuries in the impact. Despite the severity of the crash and the damage caused to the vehicles, the horse emerged completely unharmed.