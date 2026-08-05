Two injured after runaway horse-drawn carriage crashes into lorry and motorbike in Fuengirola

María José Díaz Alcalá 05/08/2026 a las 14:41h.

Two women have been injured after a horse-drawn carriage bolted in Fuengirola town centre, crashing into a stationary lorry and motorbike.

The incident occurred ... at around 3.30pm on Tuesday in Plaza de la Constitución, triggering multiple emergency calls reporting a multi-vehicle collision. Medical services and local police were immediately dispatched to the scene.