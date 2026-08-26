Fuengirola’s Calle Sevilla refurbishment to begin on 7 September

Tony Bryant 26/08/2026 a las 10:26h.

Major refurbishment work on Calle Sevilla in Fuengirola is set to begin on Monday 7 September after the town’s council agreed a start date with local residents. Mayor Ana Mula met residents on Monday to outline the one-million-euro project, answer questions and hear their concerns and suggestions ahead of the work getting under way.

The meeting was also intended to help minimise disruption during the construction period, with the council and residents agreeing a start date that would allow the work to be properly organised.

“Before starting any work, we always meet with residents to explain personally what we are going to do and how, listen to their input and, above all, take their needs into account throughout the project,” Mula said.

The project will see Calle Sevilla, which stretches for more than 300 metres, undergo a complete overhaul. The existing water supply network serving homes and businesses along the street will be replaced, while the surface of the road and surrounding public space will also be upgraded.

The council said it will seek to retain existing parking spaces wherever possible, following requests from residents.

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The work is being funded through a grant from Malaga provincial council and is expected to take 138 days to complete.

Mula said the refurbishment was needed after residents had repeatedly raised concerns about the condition of the street. The project is part of Fuengirola town hall’s wider programme of improvements to streets and public spaces across the municipality.

“We are continuing to move forward so that all neighbourhoods in Fuengirola have modern, accessible streets and infrastructure adapted to current needs,” the mayor said.

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