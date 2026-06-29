Fuengirola unveils a varied cultural programme for July

Tony Bryant 29/06/2026 a las 19:53h.

Fuengirola has launched a diverse cultural programme for July, featuring live music, exhibitions, dance and family activities at various locations across the town. Highlights of the agenda include the ‘jazz nights on the rooftop’ concert on 2 July, performed by Alma Micic and the CYC Trio, while classical music fans can enjoy a performance by the acclaimed Kammer Philharmonie Cologne on 10 July, both at the Manuel Delgado Perea culture centre.

Three exhibitions will run throughout the month at the municipal museum: the Spanish/English artist Wolfgang Durán's latest collection ‘open your mind’, the Olympic legends exhibition, and Guadalquivires, a photography exhibition based on images of the fifth longest river in the Iberian peninsular.

The municipal concert band are performing three free concerts in Parque de España during July, with programmes celebrating Spanish music and military marches. The venue will also host performances by the Mariachis Costa del Sol and the municipal dance group.

For younger audiences, a free summer archaeology workshop for children under 14 will take place at the Finca del Secretario archaeological site from 30 June to 3 July: advance registration for this activity is required.

www.fuengirola.es

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