Fuengirola opens new haven for wine lovers

Marina Martínez 01/07/2026 a las 16:26h.

Antonella Lourdes Arnone and Diego Alejandro Cantó arrived in Malaga from Mendoza (Argentina) three years ago. Both have extensive experience in the world of winemaking in their native country, the US and Mallorca.

After their time in the Americas, they longed to continue travelling and they started their journey after the pandemic. The fact that Diego had Spanish roots and that some friends lived in Fuengirola was a key factor in their decision to settle in the Costa del Sol.

Antonella started working as a sommelier in a restaurant and Diego at a logistics company. But even back in Argentina, they had the idea of starting a wine-related business.

Fate intervened: the Vinalium franchise became available and they decided to take it. They looked for a new location.

The real estate agency Geolocales came across a property on Avenida de Los Boliches. Previously occupied by a pizzeria, it required a complete renovation.

After almost two months, they have now opened this revamped Vinalium, now a wine bar. The establishment offers some 800 wines.

"We change the wines every day, so you can come several times a week and keep discovering something new each time," Antonella said, highlighting the variety of origins of their wines: from Australia to South Africa, France and Italy.

At Vinalium, customers can also place orders.

The price range? Between 4.95 and 110 euros. "We believe these are quite competitive prices. We try to make it affordable for everyone, so that anyone can come and take a bottle or try something here while enjoying tapas," the Argentinian entrepreneur said.

They serve Iberian ham and cheeses, as well as croquettes, toasts, prawn skewers and octopus on a potato base.

Despite the popularity such establishments are gaining in the province, Antonella and Diego believe they have their own unique character. Not only because of their extensive winery, but also because of their experience.

"We think that being closely involved with the harvest has given us a great deal of knowledge about the entire process: from when the grapes are in the vineyard until they are in the bottle. Throughout that entire chain, the wine changes."

Passionate about wine, they have confidently launched their project in the new 100-square-metre Vinalium, with an indoor dining area and a terrace. They want both the menu and interactions with the public to be flexible and diverse, including activities such as winetasting.

"The truth is, we feel right at home here and we want to keep it that way," Antonella said.

Vinalium is open Monday to Saturday, from 10am to 3pm and from 6.30pm to 10pm.

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