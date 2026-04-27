Fuengirola missing person: no news of Nelson since January

María José Díaz Alcalá Monday, 27 April 2026, 10:26 Share

Almost four months have passed since the disappearance in Fuengirola of Nelson Jesús - a 38-year-old man originally from Argentina. He went missing on 5 January, the date when his mother Nancy returned from Italy.

On that morning, Nelson told Nancy over the phone that he was going to collect some money to prepare a welcome-home dinner for her. When she arrived at the house, there was no sign of him or his keys.

Two days before his disappearance, Nancy tells SUR, Nelson had stopped answering her WhatsApp messages. She managed to contact him through a neighbour. Nelson said that his phone was broken and that his social media wasn't working, only calls. Nancy landed in Malaga at 8.30pm, when Nelson's phone was already turned off.

After several days of trying to locate him, she went to the National Police station in Fuengirola to report his disappearance. After weeks of uncertainty and false leads third parties provided, claiming to have seen him in Torremolinos, the police informed Nancy that her son might be in Madrid.

According to the investigation, in mid-January, Nelson requested a permit because he was without identification. Later, in mid-February, a patrol identified him in the street. At that time, Nelson told the police that he was living in a hostel and working. Since then, his family has not received any further official information regarding his whereabouts.

What worries Nancy the most is that Nelson has been living with the physical and emotional trauma of a motorcycle incident that happened a year ago, when he fell into a ravine in Mijas in the early hours of the morning.

Nelson has two daughters, who live in Ronda. The eldest, Nancy says, has been suffering from panic attacks since her father disappeared.

Nancy, who works in Fuengirola and has neither a car nor the financial means to travel to Madrid and conduct a search, remains hopeful that the public could cooperate in trying to locate her son.

"I don't understand what happened. There were no problems beforehand. He's the love of my life and his daughters are desperate. Every time a body is found, my heart sinks," Nancy says.