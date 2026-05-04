Fuengirola Local Police arrest driver after attempt to evade checkpoint

Police discovered various tools that could be used to commit burglaries, as well as cash.

Tony Bryant 04/05/2026 a las 10:38h.

Fuengirola Local Police have arrested a driver who tried to evade a police checkpoint in the early hours of Saturday morning. The incident happened at a point set up on the Paseo Jesús Santos Rein, when officers signalled a car carrying three occupants to stop. Instead of complying, the driver accelerated at high speed, creating a situation of serious danger for other road users.

A pursuit continued, which police said had put other road users at risk, including a motorcycle carrying two people, which had to take evasive action to avoid a collision. As well, a pedestrian on a designated crossing was forced to move aside quickly to avoid being run over. The vehicle also mounted the pavement during the incident.

Finally, in the vicinity of Calle Santa Rosa, the occupants abandoned the vehicle while it was still moving and attempted to flee on foot. Two of them were intercepted after a chase, although they tried to resist arrest, which made it necessary for officers to restrain and handcuff them.

Once identified, it was confirmed that one of those arrested was subject to an active arrest warrant, while the driver tested positive for drug use (THC). A search of the vehicle uncovered various tools that could be used to commit burglaries, as well as cash.

As a result of the operation, two people were arrested on suspicion of offences against road safety (dangerous driving), serious resistance to law enforcement officers, and in relation to an outstanding court order.