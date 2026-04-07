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Councillor Bornao announces the event. SUR

Fuengirola to host free spring celebration for older residents

Held in the municipal auditorium on Thursday 23 April, the event begins at 6pm and includes live entertainment and light refreshments

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 7 April 2026, 11:33

Fuengirola has organised a large-scale party to help the town’s elderly residents welcome in the spring season on Thursday 23 April.

Held in the municipal auditorium (Palacio de la Paz), the free event begins at 6pm and includes live entertainment and light refreshments.

Invitations can be collected from the senior citizens department of the town hall from Tuesday 14 April, upon presentation of a valid pensioner’s card. The invitation must be presented on the day of the event together with a national identity document (NIE/TIE) in order to gain entry to the venue.

Social welfare councillor Cristina Bornao explained that the event aims to promote leisure, participation and wellbeing among the municipality’s older residents.

“Spring is a season that invites people to go out, share moments and enjoy life. For this reason, we have organised a pleasant and active event where our senior residents can enjoy a day where socialising and fun take centre stage,” said the councillor.

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surinenglish Fuengirola to host free spring celebration for older residents

Fuengirola to host free spring celebration for older residents