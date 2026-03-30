Fuengirola to host 15th canine day event in support of charity programme

Tony Bryant Monday, 30 March 2026, 17:16 Share

Fuengirola hosts the 15th Día del Perro (dog day) on Sunday 12 April, bringing together animal lovers and local organisations for a day of activities while raising funds for older people experiencing loneliness.

The event, which promotes responsible pet ownership, begins with a dog walk at 10.30am, starting from Plaza España and ending at the grounds of the Sohail castle, where the main activities will take place throughout the day.

Visitors can enjoy a wide range of attractions, including an adoption area, demonstrations, a gymkhana, talks, competitions and activities for the whole family. The event is part of the town’s ‘pet friendly’ initiative and will promote coexistence between members of the public and their dogs.

The initiative will also highlight the role that dogs perform in society, either as a companion, or in a professional capacity assisting the security and emergency services, or helping the blind and disabled.

This year, proceeds from the charity paella and bar will go towards a programme run by Fundación Harena that supports older people living with loneliness by providing companionship and social connection.

Organisers say the day is a chance for residents and visitors to welcome the spring season with their pets and friends, while “supporting a cause that continues to grow in importance”.