Fuengirola honours Local Police officers for long service and bravery

Tony Bryant 27/08/2026 a las 10:33h.

Fuengirola town hall has unanimously approved a series of awards recognising Local Police officers for bravery and outstanding work over the past year, while six officers received the ‘long service cross’ after completing 20 years of service.

Individual commendations were awarded for several major incidents, including the response to the stabbing of a minor in Plaza de la Hispanidad in August 2025, a deliberately started fire in Calle Lope de Vega in November, and a serious house fire in Calle Puebla Lucía in January 2026.

One of the most significant awards recognised officers who rescued a woman at risk of falling from a rooftop on the seafront on 16 July. The council praised their composure and willingness to put their own safety at risk during the operation.

The awards also recognised the actions of local resident Antonio Avilés Manzano, who followed a suspected violent robber in February and provided police with information that helped officers locate and arrest him. The local authority praised his courage and calmness despite being threatened during the pursuit.

The council said the awards underline the importance of cooperation between residents and the Local Police in helping to keep Fuengirola safe.

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