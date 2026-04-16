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Mayor Ana Mula reviews the plans of the project. SUR

Fuengirola fire station undergoes strategic refurbishment

The work involves a partial refurbishment of the building, covering 1,400 square metres, aimed at modernising the facilities, improving safety and optimising the operational efficiency of the fire prevention, firefighting and rescue service

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 16 April 2026, 12:08

A project for the refurbishment of Fuengirola fire station has begun in order to strengthen safety and modernise the service.

The cost of the project, which has an execution period of 176 days, amounts to almost 830,000 euro, which is almost 150,000 euros less than initially established in the tendering process.

The work, which is financed by the municipal authority, involves a partial but strategic refurbishment of the building, covering an approximate area of 1,400 square metres. The town's mayor, Ana Mula, said that work is aimed at modernising the facilities, improving safety and optimising the operational efficiency of the fire prevention, firefighting and rescue service (SPEIS).

Among the main improvements is the reorganisation of spaces and separating public areas from operational zones, which will allow for more efficient functioning, especially in emergency situations.

The new layout aims to reduce response times and improve internal coordination. Key areas will also be modernised, such as the control room, which will be equipped with improved technological resources, and an emergency room will be created for managing major incidents.

The project also focuses on improving the comfort of rest and work areas, with healthier lighting, improved thermal and acoustic insulation and facilities adapted to current standards.

The refurbishment of the garage and the outdoor area will allow for better organisation of vehicles and equipment. In addition, a new exit for emergency vehicles will be provided, and the building’s façade will be updated to give it a more modern and recognisable appearance.

The areas to be refurbished also include the training room, which will enhance the training of SPEIS personnel and host educational activities for the public.

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surinenglish Fuengirola fire station undergoes strategic refurbishment

Fuengirola fire station undergoes strategic refurbishment