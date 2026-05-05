Fuengirola branch of Spanish cancer association launches competition for 2027 charity calender

Tony Bryant 05/05/2026 Actualizado a las 11:28h.

The Spanish association against cancer (AECC) and the youth department of Fuengirola town hall have launched the free photography competition to select the 13 images that will make up the 2027 charity calendar. The project, ‘Llámalo cáncer’ (call it cancer) was announced on Monday by the President of AECC Fuengirola, Belén Conejo, who explained that the submission period for entries is open until 4 June.

In addition to photographs, artists can also submit drawings and cartoons, but all images must be submitted in digital format and in high resolution, with sufficient quality for proper layout and printing in the calendar.

“The aim is to obtain images that normalise, raise awareness and help put an end to the social taboo surrounding this disease, through everyday acts in the daily lives of people living with it, as well as the professionals and volunteers who work with them,” Conejo said.

The competition is open to people under the age of 35 and entries must be submitted by email to fuengirola@contraelcancer.es with the subject line ‘Concurso fotografía llámalo cáncer’. For further information and to consult the competition rules, participants can visit the website of the AECC.