Four companies bid for Los Boliches stadium contract

The complex will expand by more than 1,300 square metres.

José Carlos García Fuengirola. Friday, 10 April 2026, 11:45 Share

Four companies are bidding for the 50.82-million-euro remodelling of the Santa Fe de Los Boliches stadium complex in Fuengirola. The macro-project includes a new judicial headquarters to consolidate the district's scattered offices and a 1,000-space underground car park.

The town hall is currently evaluating bids from Constructora San José and three joint ventures. While the judicial centre and car park are confirmed, the winning bid will determine the final sports facilities. These may include a football pitch for 1,000 spectators, covered hockey and volleyball areas, and a multi-purpose hall. The council is also offering incentives for an outdoor swimming pool and reduced construction times.

The Junta de Andalucía will pay an annual royalty of 617,040 euros over 30 years to use the judicial space. This arrangement provides a larger facility while saving the regional government approximately 450,000 euros a year compared to current rental costs.