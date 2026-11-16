Costa del Sol shopping centre puts Christmas on film with Santa Studios attraction

The Estudios Santa attraction on the terrace at the shopping centre.

SUR in English 16/11/2026 Actualizado a las 13:24h.

The Miramar shopping centre in Fuengirola has now switched on its Christmas lights and opened its Christmas village on La Terraza.

This year the theme is Christmas in the movies with a full range of activities aimed at the youngest members of the family.

The Santa Studios (Estudios Santa) attraction invites shoppers on a "cinematographic" tour, that goes from Father Christmas's dressing room to a casting session, a film set and even a walk of fame with camera flashes and applause.

Children are invited to help Santa make a Christmas film in which he is the director. At the end of the tour families who have made a reservation can take home a souvenir photo.

The Christmas village also has a full programme of activities including visits from Father Christmas up to 24 December when youngsters can pass on their Christmas wishes and take a photograph.

Still on the film theme, the village is hosting workshops such as 'Salta la Pantalla’ and ‘El Rincón de las Estrellas’ as well as 'Hollywood Kids Studio' offering new ways of creating and experiencing the magic of the season. These will continue until the beginning of January.

After Christmas Day Santa's place will be taken by the Three Kings who arrive in a parade on 26 December at 2pm and will be receiving young visitors up to 5 January.

Places can be reserved for the Christmas village activities via the centre's app, but there will also be a queue for families without a booking.