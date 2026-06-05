Celebrating Scouting on the Costa del Sol

Scouts and their families joined the activities in El Esparragal park in Mijas.

Rachel Haynes 05/06/2026 a las 11:43h.

The 1st Fuengirola Scout Group headed to the El Esparragal park in Mijas on Saturday for their annual general meeting and family barbecue.

The day was an opportunity for all stages of Fuengirola Scouts, from Beavers through Cubs and Scouts to Explorers, to get together and to share their Scouting adventures with family and friends.

After the meeting part of the event, at which Group Lead Volunteer Robert Troost explained that the group had had a successful year and was looking forward to plans for the coming months, the youngsters and their guests enjoyed burgers and games.

Highlights among their many recent activities include an eventful skiing trip to Sierra Nevada, a pirate-themed camp for the younger children as well as projects aimed at learning a range of skills.

Mazy completed her Platinum award. (James Yeadon)

Since the Fuengirola Scouts started up in 1986, camping has always been high up on the agenda.

Funds need to be raised, however, and Saturday provided the perfect opportunity. Homemade cookies were on sale to boost the Scouts’ plans for a trip next year to the Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Switzerland. One of the Scouts had been busy making earrings which were also on sale for the cause.

Meanwhile the Scouts are looking forward to the Flamingo Jamborette in Murcia in October, a camp due to be attended by hundreds of young people.

The family day provided the group with the chance to recognise the achievements of members.

The Fuengirola Scouts form part of British Scouting Overseas (BSO). Attending the event on Saturday was Kenny Lee, the Lead Volunteer for the Southern Europe District of BSO.

Along with Robert Troost, Kenny Lee presented various awards, including the Chief Scout’s Platinum Award to 17-year-old Mazy.

Two Explorers, Beth and Ronja, were thanked for their volunteering work with the group.

Explorers Beth and Ronja with their certificates. (James Yeadon)

The 1st Fuengirola Beavers (six to eight years) and Cubs (eight to ten years) meet on Thursday evenings at the Ark Christian School in Las Lagunas. There are two Scout groups (ten to 14 years), one on Thursday and the other on Friday evenings. Finally the Explorers, formed by teenagers aged 14 to 18, meet on Friday evenings at the same venue.

Robert Troost explained how the group is currently looking for adult volunteers to join the board of trustees. This is a non-uniform role in support of the leaders who provide the Scouting activities to the young people in the different sections.

For more information about 1st Fuengirola Scouts email robert.troost@britishscoutingoverseas.org.uk