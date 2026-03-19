Former West Bromwich Albion player arrested in Mijas for alleged drug trafficking

Irene Quirante Thursday, 19 March 2026, 11:08 Share

The Local Police in Mijas have arrested a 47-year-old British citizen on suspicion of drug-trafficking.

Before moving to the Costa del Sol, the suspect had spent most of his career playing for the West Bromwich Albion football club in England.

According to sources, the detainee ran a shop in the area of the Las Terrazas shopping centre, but he had no opening licence or civil liability insurance.

The police suspected that criminal activities were taking place in the area, because they had noticed a consistent flow of people coming in and out of an establishment, allegedly to purchase substances.

After identifying one of the individuals as he was leaving the shop, they found that he was in possession of a heat-sealed bag containing marijuana. The man admitted he had just purchased it at the establishment in question.

Once inside, the police found numerous glass jars containing hashish, several shelves with marijuana containers as well as large packages of heat-sealed bags containing narcotic substances.

The police also discovered knives with traces of narcotics and a series of tools necessary for preparation and distribution.

The police proceeded to arrest the ex-footballer for a crime against public health. The Guardia Civil are in charge of further investigations.