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112 incident

Body of man recovered off Fuengirola coast

The police are waiting for the autopsy results to clarify the cause and date of death

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Body of man recovered off Fuengirola coast

Irene Quirante

The police are investigating the discovery of a male body in the waters off Fuengirola's coast on Monday afternoon.

Guardia Civil patrol boats recovered the body and transported it to the Fuengirola marina. The National Police and paramedics also participated in the operation, but the latter could only confirm the death.

The events have led to the opening of an investigation to clarify the exact causes and date of death. Further developments are pending the autopsy results from the institute of legal medicine in Malaga.

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Body of man recovered off Fuengirola coast

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Body of man recovered off Fuengirola coast