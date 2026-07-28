Fuengirola man arrested for grooming minors and threatening to post sexual images of them on social media

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Fuengirola on suspicion of contacting teenage girls online, persuading them to send sexual images and then ... threatening to publish the material to coerce them into sending more.

Officers from the Cybercrime Unit, attached to the Provincial Judicial Police Brigade in Jaén, made the arrest as part of an investigation known as 'Operation Laurel'. The arrest took place in Fuengirola, where the suspect lives.

According to police, the man contacted victims aged between 15 and 16 through social media and instant messaging apps, knowing they were minors, and asked them for sexual material.

As his demands grew more frequent and explicit, some of the victims refused to send any more, at which point he threatened to share the material he already had of them unless they complied.

Similar complaints were filed in Jaén and Madrid and investigated by the Jaén Cybercrime Unit. Officers established that the man had targeted victims in various parts of Spain and was aware of the complaints made in both locations.

Following his arrest, the man has also been formally linked to the offences reported in Madrid. He faces charges in both cases of corruption of minors and coercion.