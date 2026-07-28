Multi-vehicle crash causes major tailbacks on A-7 near Fuengirola

A collision involving several cars and a motorbike is causing traffic jams stretching for several kilometres on the A-7 as it passes through Fuengirola ... and Mijas, according to the Directorate-General for Traffic.

The incident took place at around 2.45 pm at kilometre 1015 on the Marbella-bound carriageway in the municipality of Mijas, according to the 112 emergency service. The collision has resulted in the closure of the left-hand lane, according to the DGT.

The 112 emergency service has alerted the medical services and the Civil Guard Traffic Unit. It is not yet known whether anyone has been injured.