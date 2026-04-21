Who is Joe Fournier, the British billionaire who wants to take over from Olivia Valère in Marbella? The London-born entrepreneur is a professional boxer and has coached celebrities such as Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

Juan Soto Málaga Tuesday, 21 April 2026, 13:35 Share

British multimillionaire Joe Fournier is the man stepping up to fill the void left by the legendary Olivia Valère in the world of Marbella’s elite nightlife. As the owner of Bonbonniere, the high-end project set to replace Valère’s iconic nightclub on the Istán road this summer, Fournier is a world-class athlete who has fallen in love with the Costa del Sol. He arrives with a clear mission: to define a new era for Mediterranean luxury.

Born in London in 1983, Fournier’s journey began on the basketball court. His talent quickly caught the eye of scouts, leading him to compete at the highest level - serving as the captain of the English national team 43 times. However, a career-ending injury forced him to retire prematurely.

Rather than leaving the sports world behind, he pivoted to the luxury fitness sector. Fournier opened a chain of exclusive personal training gyms, eventually owning 14 clubs. During this time, he became the go-to trainer for A-list celebrities, including Madonna and Gwyneth Paltrow.

By 2012, Fournier had sold his fitness empire to dive headfirst into hospitality. He established himself as a serial entrepreneur in his hometown with the openings of Whisky Mist, The Rose Club, Bonbonniere London, and Streaky Gin. However, he eventually closed these businesses following Brexit, as he was "not in agreement with that decision." His international expansion truly took off in 2014 when he landed in Mykonos with Bonbonniere, later taking the concept to Tulum, Mexico, in 2021.

Yet, through this time, his competitive itch remained, leading him to become a professional boxer in 2015 in the light-heavyweight category. In the ring, Fournier maintains an undefeated record with eleven victories by knockout. Amongst his most memorable bouts was his 2017 clash against Wilmer Mejía in the Dominican Republic, which earned him the vacant WBA international light-heavyweight belt.

Now, the mogul, who lives in Dubai but travels frequently to Spain, is set to fill the "long shadow left by businesswoman Olivia Valère" in the Marbella scene. His project, Bonbonniere Marbella - opening this summer in partnership with the Mexican Mandala Group - will replace the legendary nightclub on the Istán road. Fournier, who has "fallen in love with the Costa del Sol," arrives with the ambition of "marking an era."

This venture is part of a broader Spanish expansion, as he is also working on opening a similar club in Madrid. Beyond the velvet ropes, the British businessman balances his commercial interests with "noteworthy philanthropic action" and a passion for art.

An avid collector, he owns works by the Chinese artist Ai Weiwei and Damien Hirst, the most prominent member of the Young British Artists. Whether he is trading punches or negotiating real estate, Joe Fournier’s mission remains singular: to redefine global entertainment from the heart, asserting that "absolutely everything has to come from here."