Violent robbery at Marbella villa leaves homeowner injured and tied up by hooded gang

National Police officers in Marbella are investigating a violent home invasion after a group of hooded men assaulted, gagged, and tied up a villa owner ... in his garden before ransacking his property for valuables.

The incident, which occurred on the evening of 12 September in the Trapiche neighborhood of Marbella, has only just been revealed by police.

According to police sources, several intruders gained access through the garden area, where they ambushed the homeowner while he was accompanied by two young people.

Garden ambush and property ransacked

The suspects beat the homeowner, gagged him, and bound his hands before forcing their way inside the residence. Once indoors, the gang stole various high-value personal items - the exact total value of which has not been disclosed - before fleeing the scene.

Emergency services alerted National Police patrols, who searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the suspects. The homeowner subsequently made his own way to a local health centre to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

No arrests have been made, and the police investigation remains active.

Second violent home invasion in Nagüeles

The Trapiche raid follows another violent burglary in Marbella's Nagüeles district, where an elderly couple in their 70s was targeted inside their home.

In that instance, three intruders entered the residence without forcing locks.The perpetrators separated the elderly couple into different rooms, gagged them, and subjected them to physical assault.

The female victim was held at gunpoint to force the couple to surrender their valuables before the suspects escaped with a substantial haul.