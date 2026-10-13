Marbella social housing register swells to 4,000 applicants ahead of Golden Mile lottery

Demand for municipal public housing in Marbella has reached a record milestone, with the official applicant register climbing past 4,000 active registrations following the ... announcement of an upcoming lottery for a luxury-standard social housing scheme on the Golden Mile.

When Mayor Ángeles Muñoz announced the registration deadline for the development's public ballot on 21 September, the Municipal Public Register of Applicants stood at 3,899. By the time applications closed on 1 October, a surge in registrations pushed the waiting list to 4,003 active applicants. Young people under the age of 35 account for 2,393 of those registrations - representing nearly six out of ten applicants (59.78 per cent).

Golden Mile development offers €16,000 deposit grants

The primary driver behind the sudden surge in applications is a 25-unit social housing development being built by luxury developer Sierra Blanca Estates on a 3,100-square-metre municipal plot in Arroyo Palomeras, situated in the heart of the Golden Mile.

Designed by JAP Arquitectos to private-market quality standards without conventional public sector cost-cutting, the three-bedroom apartments (74 to 90 square metres) feature private parking, storage units, communal gardens, a children's play area, and a swimming pool.

House prices on the Golden Mile will range from 180,000 to 280,000 euros, and successful bidders will receive 16,000 in financial assistance

To assist buyers with mortgage deposit requirements, successful applicants will receive a €16,000 direct subsidy - comprising €10,000 from Marbella Town Hall and €6,000 from Sierra Blanca Estates.

Half of the properties are reserved exclusively for young people under 35 with incomes under three times the IPREM index. The remaining half is allocated under general scheme rules (incomes up to seven times IPREM), alongside reserved quotas for applicants with reduced mobility. The public notary ballot will take place before the end of the year, with key handovers scheduled for late 2027.

Pipeline to meet 25 per cent of municipal demand

Pipeline to meet 25 per cent of municipal demand

To address the 4,003 registered applicants, Marbella's Housing Department has structured a short-term pipeline of 1,021 social housing units due for construction or tendering between now and 2027. This total will directly cover 25.5 per cent of current demand.

Key ongoing and imminent projects include:

• San Pedro Alcántara South: 172 social rental units currently under construction.

• San Pedro, Elviria & Nueva Andalucía: 228 planned social housing units.

• Vimpyca Foundation: 84 homes entering final construction stages.

• Avenida Arias de Velasco: 104 planned municipal apartments.

• Hacienda Cortés / Camino de los Pescadores: Major development scheme allocating over 250 social homes.

Longer-term urban planning projects anticipate adding a further 1,100 social housing units, expanding Marbella's existing 600-unit municipal housing stock.

House prices on the Golden Mile will range from 180,000 to 280,000 euros, and successful bidders will receive 16,000 in financial assistance

The project —designed by the firm JAP Arquitectos without applying the usual cost-cutting measures seen in public housing projects and offering standards fully comparable to those of the private housing market, as explained by its architect—will go on sale at a fixed price ranging from 180,000 to 280,000 euros. To ease the initial burden of the mortgage deposit, successful bidders will receive a direct grant of 16,000 euros (10,000 contributed by the City Council and 6,000 by the developer itself).

Half of the flats will be reserved exclusively for people under 35 with incomes below three times the IPREM, whilst the remainder will be allocated to the general scheme (for incomes of up to seven times the IPREM), with specific quotas set aside for people with reduced mobility and disabilities. Following the start of construction work and the closure of the application period on 1 October, the City Council will publish the provisional and final lists prior to the allocation of flats before a notary before the end of the financial year, with the aim of handing over the keys to the successful applicants before the end of 2027.

Housing schemes

Given the 4,003 applicants registered at the municipal offices, the strategy devised by the Housing Department aims to provide a coordinated response across the whole municipality. Marbella currently has a planned programme of 1,021 social housing units either underway or in the imminent planning stage, with construction or the tendering process set to begin between now and 2027. This significant volume of housing planned for the short term will directly meet more than a quarter (25.5 per cent) of the current demand recorded in the register. In the medium and long term, the municipal urban development plans envisage the addition of a further 1,100 social housing units, bringing the total under development to close to 1,200 owner-occupied and rental homes, in addition to the more than 600 units that already make up the municipal social housing network.

Among the most notable projects currently underway are the 172 social housing flats for rent already under construction in the southern expansion area of San Pedro Alcántara — to which a further 228 social housing flats will be added, spread across Elviria, Nueva Andalucía and the eastern part of San Pedro Alcántara —, the 84 houses developed by the Vimpyca Foundation, which are in the final stages of construction, and the future developments planned for the central Avenida Arias de Velasco (104 flats) and the major urban development project in the Hacienda Cortés–Camino de los Pescadores area, where more than 250 social housing units will be built.