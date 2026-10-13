Two hundred couples took to Marbella streets in quest for €19,500 diamond engagement ring

José Carlos García Marbella 13/10/2026 Actualizado a las 14:47h.

More than 400 people took over the streets of central Marbella on Saturday 10 October to compete in an urban treasure hunt offering €155,000 in high-value prizes, including an 18-karat white gold solitaire diamond engagement ring valued at €19,500.

Organised by local luxury jewellers Gómez & Molina Joyeros in partnership with gaming and digital events firm Kaiju Group, the event - titled ¿Y mi anillo pa' cuándo? ('And when is my ring coming?') - drew 200 registered couples, with an additional 150 pairs turned away due to capacity limits.

App-driven challenges across Marbella landmarks

Participants assembled at the Parque de la Constitución on Saturday morning to receive digital instructions via a dedicated mobile app developed for the competition.

The two-part contest comprised a 2.5-hour interactive treasure hunt across Marbella's Old Town - accounting for 40 per cent of total scores - followed by a comprehensive trivia round testing observational knowledge, which accounted for the remaining 60 per cent.

Competitors navigated 12 distinct checkpoints - including the Plaza de los Naranjos, the historic Alameda fountain, and the Moorish Castle wall - completing both physical tasks and digital challenges, such as recreations in pixel art.

"I started developing this idea eleven years ago, but it wasn't until 2026 that we were able to fully realize it as the world's largest treasure hunt by prize value," explained promoter Miguel Gómez Molina.

Luxury prize pool and Michelin catering

Beyond the headline 1.51-carat diamond solitaire ring, competitors vied for a secondary €8,000 engagement ring, five additional rings valued at over €3,000 each, Swiss luxury timepieces from Oris worth €2,500, all-inclusive six-night stays in Cancún, and fine-dining experiences at Michelin-starred restaurants across the Costa del Sol.

Participants in Orange Square try the app.. (J. C. García)

The event concluded with a high-end catering experience featuring Cadiz red tuna, fresh oysters, and nigiri prepared by premier Japanese establishments in Marbella.

"If we win the ring, we're getting married," said contestant Virginia (39), competing alongside partner Rafa (54). Other participants, including long-term couples celebrating 25 years together as unmarried partners, treated the event as a lighthearted motivation to finally pop the question.