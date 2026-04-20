Traffic disruptions on Marbella bypass of AP-7 motorway due to noise reduction work

José Carlos García Monday, 20 April 2026, 16:08 Share

Spain's Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility is carrying out noise reduction work on the AP-7 motorway in Malaga province. This has resulted in road closures and traffic restrictions on the Marbella bypass section for the next few days. These measures are part of the Spanish government's noise reduction plan that has an overall budget of 13.1 million euros, financed by European funds from the post-pandemic economic recovery plan (PRTR).

For this reason and to guarantee the safety of workers and road-users alike, the following traffic restrictions are now in place until Friday 24 April:

- From 10pm to 8am daily, exit 1043 in the Malaga direction will be closed.

- From 8am to 10am, the restriction will only affect the right-hand lane of the aforementioned exit 1043 towards Malaga.

To mitigate the impact, an alternative route has been set up to access Marbella and Ojén via the A-355, the road that connects Marbella with Cártama. This alternative involves taking the previous motorway exit (1044) towards Malaga, which connects via Avenida Arias de Velasco, Calle Serenata and then to Avenida Duque de Lerma, the road where exit 1043 leads (the road affected by all this work).