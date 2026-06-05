Marbella town hall completes restoration of Arab garden in Parque de los Tres Jardines

Marbella town hall has completed restoration work on the Arab garden at the Parque de los Tres Jardines in San Pedro Alcántara, recovering key elements ... of its original design and improving conditions for visitors.

The project, carried out through the mayor's office for San Pedro Alcántara, included the restoration of the garden's central fountain, landscaping improvements, path repairs and the installation of new infrastructure to support the site's long-term conservation.

Deputy mayor Javier García said the works had helped to "restore its functionality, strengthen its landscape character and improve conditions for residents and visitors".

García described the 92,000-square-metre park as "a real green lung" for both Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. Opened in 2008, the park had not benefited from a comprehensive conservation and enhancement programme for several years, he said.

The restoration of the 7,500-square-metre Arab garden formed part of improvement commitments included in the contract for the management and maintenance of the park, valued at 400,000 euros.

Water as a central theme

A major element of the works was the complete refurbishment of the fountain, which is inspired by Arab and Mediterranean landscaping traditions.

"In a garden of this type, water is fundamental and when people come to a place like this, they want to see and hear it," García said.

The project involved installing a new water supply connection, constructing a well for pumping, filtration and purification systems and introducing a water recirculation system.

Workers also replaced pipework, repaired leaks and refurbished the fountain basin through waterproofing, plastering and painting works. Ornamental features and surrounding kerbs were also restored.

The landscaping programme included the planting of 54 fruit trees, including fig, loquat, quince, lemon, orange, pomegranate and carob varieties. Several existing species were relocated to preserve the garden's original layout, while pruning, cleaning and maintenance works were carried out across the site.

A new drip irrigation network was installed to improve water efficiency and support ongoing maintenance of the vegetation.

Other works included replacing damaged flowerbed kerbs, repairing unpaved pathways and laying new compacted albero in areas affected by the project. Existing benches were repaired and fitted with new boards, while two new information panels were installed to replace signs that had fallen into disrepair.

Local demand

García said the aim had been to recover the space so that residents and visitors could enjoy it in better conditions.

He added that the town hall would continue working to conserve green areas and improve public facilities in San Pedro Alcántara.

The deputy mayor said the restoration responded to requests from local residents and would help reinforce the ornamental and landscape value of one of the municipality's most distinctive public spaces.