Marbella firefighters rescue three children trapped in lift for more than three hours

Marbella firefighters rescued three children between the ages of 12 and 13 that were trapped in a lift for more than three hours on Wednesday ... evening. Despite being shaken, the children did not require medical attention.

The first call about the incident in a building on Calle Antonio Belón came at around 4.15pm. At that time, the children had already been in the lift for an hour.

The dispatcher immediately mobilised firefighters, who faced some technical difficulties because the lift's safety brake system had been activated. The mechanism prevents the lift from moving in certain situations.

The lift had, therefore, come to a standstill at a mezzanine level, making a conventional evacuation impossible.

The firefighters had to disengage the safety mechanism and use specialist equipment to raise the lift until it was in a position that allowed them to safely rescue the children.

The operation involved six firefighters, supported by four members of the Local Police force and staff from the company responsible for maintaining the lift.

Marbella town hall reminds the public that, in situations such as these, it is important to stay calm and use the alarm button or the lift's emergency communication system to call for help.

If you have a mobile phone, contact the emergency services or the helpline number displayed in the lift and provide the building's location and as much information as possible.

Do not try to force the doors open, leave the lift without assistance or tamper with its mechanisms, especially if it is stuck between two floors. Stay inside until the emergency services or specialist workers arrive. Follow their instructions at all times.

It is also advisable to avoid sudden movements and reassure anyone who may be particularly anxious, especially children.

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