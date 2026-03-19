The Nueva Andalucía clinic in Marbella is transformed into a health centre The last new infrastructure programmed as part of the plan to "transform the health map" of Marbella enters into service

Applause from the professionals after the inauguration of the new facilities by the Regional Minister of Health and the Mayoress of Marbella.

José Carlos García Marbella Thursday, 19 March 2026, 12:02 Share

This week has witnessed the inauguration of two new health facilities in Marbella.

The first was the opening of the new emergency building in Las Albarizas on Monday. On Tuesday, it was the turn of the new health centre in Nueva Andalucía, a district that in recent years has doubled its population to more than 14,000 people.

The new centre, which replaces the old clinic, was officially opened by the regional health minister, Antonio Sanz, and the Mayor of Marbella, Ángeles Muñoz.

The renovation of the clinic involved going from eight to 19 consultation rooms, incorporating family medicine, nursing and paediatrics services. In terms of resources, a key highlight is the arrival of an electrocardiograph and a cutting-edge ultrasound scanner, advanced enough to even enable the use of artificial intelligence in diagnostic processes. In terms of human resources, the centre will have six family doctors, two paediatricians, six nurses and an auxiliary nursing care technician (TCAE), an administrative assistant and an orderly.

"We have made an unprecedented commitment that includes new centres, hospital extensions and better resources, with the aim of offering a quality public health system that is up to Marbella's standards"

Muñoz said that this is all "part of the transformation of the health map of Marbella" implemented through the collaboration between the town hall and the regional government.

"We are talking about an unprecedented commitment that includes new centres, hospital extensions and better resources, with the aim of offering a quality public health service that is up to the standards of Marbella", said the mayor.

She explained that the new 7.4-million-euro centre in Nueva Andalucía, the last new infrastructure programmed as part of the health map plan, “responds to a longstanding demand of the residents”.

Antonio Sanz thanked the mayor and her council for their work "based on collaboration and institutional loyalty, always putting the needs of the residents of Marbella first, to improve healthcare and, in short, the lives of the people of Marbella".

Commitment to primary care

The health minister said that these new infrastructures show the commitment of the regional government to transform primary care, "the gateway to the health system", and to do so "by listening to and working closely with professionals".

This commitment, he explained, involves "improving the working conditions of our healthcare professionals, expanding resources and guaranteeing more stability and greater security in their daily work". Thus, in October, the governing council approved a "historic" increase in the Andalusian health service workforce with 3,893 new professionals, of whom, 972 have joined the province of Malaga. This will specifically strengthen primary care (371 in new facilities, 196 in primary care, 138 in screening programmes, and 48 in advanced therapies), thereby “taking an important step towards correcting the deficit caused by decades of injustice towards the province.”

According to Sanz, more than 362 million euros have been invested in Malaga in health infrastructures since 2019, and in 2026, another 91 million euros are budgeted.