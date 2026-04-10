Marbella lifeguard service conducted more than 650 actions on its beaches during Easter Week More than 200 rescue operations were carried out, and half of the interventions were related to enforcing local bylaws

216 preventive actions were carried out, most of them on Cabopino beach.

José Carlos García Marbella Friday, 10 April 2026, 13:51 Share

Marbella's lifeguard services carried out a total of 650 interventions along the coastline during the special rescue measures deployed for Easter Week.

The majority of actions - 55 per cent - were related to enforcing compliance with municipal bylaws, while rescue tasks accounted for 35 per cent. The remainder of the activity consisted of medical assistance (8 per cent) and boat rescue operations (1 per cent).

The regulatory department recorded 362 interventions. A notable number of these were warnings regarding the presence of dogs in unauthorised areas, which accounted for 216 preventive actions, with a particular focus on Cabopino beach. Additionally, 46 interventions involved water sports in restricted areas, such as kitesurfing or windsurfing, alongside 41 warnings for fishing outside permitted hours. Other incidents were linked to beach cleanliness, bather monitoring, and isolated cases of illegal camping.

In terms of water safety, the operation issued 152 direct warnings to beachgoers and conducted 20 interventions related to yellow flag conditions. These actions were supported by 35 surveillance patrols carried out by boat. In terms of assistance to vulnerable individuals, four missing persons were successfully located and reunited with their groups.

The preventive nature of the service meant that only one rescue of moderate severity was recorded, at El Pinillo beach. The medical report noted 50 attendances, primarily for minor injuries oand sunburn. Among the most significant incidents was an intervention at El Faro beach that required a hospital transfer. In other areas, such as Puerto Banús and Nueva Andalucía, cases treated were related to bruises, insect stings, or minor episodes such as fainting.